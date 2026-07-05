Iraq approves preliminary agreements to study strategic oil export pipeline projects

Iraq’s cabinet approved Basra Oil Company signing “a heads of agreement”, or preliminary agreement, and a non-disclosure agreement with a consortium including U.S. companies Capital TI and Chevron and Qatar’s UCC to study strategic oil export pipeline projects, according to a cabinet statement.

The consortium will prepare technical and financial feasibility studies comparing proposed routes including Basra-Haditha-Kirkuk-Ceyhan and Basra-Haditha-Baniyas. The cabinet said the agreements would not create any final financial or contractual obligations for the Iraqi oil ministry.

It also authorized Basra Oil Company to sign a consultancy services contract with KBR for a Basra-Haditha oil pipeline project.

(Reporting by Muayad Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)