Discount on Western Canada Select unchanged

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures held steady on Monday.

WCS for August delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $15.15 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, unchanged on Friday’s close.

* The discount is now trading at levels similar to May, having unwound most of the tightening that took place in June.

* The surge in Strait of Hormuz exit flows and the ongoing weakness in China’s imports appetite is weighing on pricing, said Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.

* Oil prices settled around pre-Iran war levels on Monday as Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling prices, OPEC+ approved another production target increase starting in August, and exports through the Strait of Hormuz recovered further.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Tasim Zahid)