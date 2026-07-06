Premiers Smith, Ford unveil proposed west-east oil pipeline route

CALGARY – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have unveiled a route for a proposed west-east oil pipeline.

The two premiers say it would stretch 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., to refineries in Sarnia, Ont., without crossing the U.S. border.

The Ontario government says the line would move 500,000 barrels of crude per day and help reduce Canada’s need to import refined oil.

Ford joined Smith to make the announcement at the Calgary Stampede, after the two leaders were up bright and early flipping pancakes at Smith’s annual premier’s breakfast.

The proposed pipeline stems from an agreement Ford and Smith made at last year’s Stampede to study an energy corridor connecting the two provinces.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said the proposal has his support and would generate revenue needed to invest in health care, education and public safety.

Monday’s announcement comes days after Smith proposed another new pipeline route from her province to the British Columbia coast.

That pipeline is at the heart of an energy deal Smith signed with Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Ottawa is expected to decide by October whether it will be fast- tracked through the federal review process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2026.