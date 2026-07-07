Shell raises guidance slightly for Q2 integrated gas production

Shell guided for its integrated gas output in the April-to-June period to be about 610,000 to 650,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down around 30% from the 909,000 boed it produced in the first quarter. It previously expected a range of 580,000 to 640,000 boed. Production at Shell’s Pearl gas-to-liquids facility in Qatar stopped in mid-March after an attack on the Ras Laffan Industrial City damaged the facility.
Pearl GTL, a two-train facility that can process up to 1.6 billion cubic feet per day of wellhead gas, converting it into 140,000 bpd of gas-to-liquids, sustained damage on one of the trains in the attacks, Shell previously said, and repairs would take around a year.
About 20%, or 550,000 boed, of Shell’s oil and gas production comes from the Middle East, with around 10% of that Qatar-related.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Susan Fenton)