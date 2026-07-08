US crude stocks rise, gasoline and distillate inventories fall, EIA says

U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell in the week ending July 3, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels to 411.4 million barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million-barrel draw.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 52,000 barrels last week, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 172,000 barrels per day last week, the EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage points in the week

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels in the week to 212.1 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel draw.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 5 million barrels in the week to 103.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 0.6 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose by 1.1 million barrels per day, EIA said.

(Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )