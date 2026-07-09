SECURE Stampede Charity Party Raises $840,000 For Four Community Organizations

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ – SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (“SECURE” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that the 2026 SECURE Stampede Charity Party raised $840,000 in support of four organizations making a meaningful difference in our community: STARS, Calgary Food Bank, KidSport Calgary and Providence.

Held during the Calgary Stampede on July 8, the event brought together more than 800 guests for a day of celebrating community and giving back, capped off by a live performance from iconic Canadian rock band Sam Roberts Band.

“Every year, this event reminds us what is possible when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Allen Gransch, President and CEO of SECURE. “The generosity of our sponsors, donors and guests continues to grow, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support. Together, we’re helping strengthen our communities and show what can happen when we work better together.”

What began as a single gathering has grown into one of Calgary’s most meaningful Stampede fundraising events. Since 2015, the SECURE Stampede Charity Party has raised more than $5 million for local charities.

This event wouldn’t be successful without generous contributions from our sponsors. Their support is what allows this party to make a meaningful impact on our community every year.

Recognizing Essential Community Work

STARS delivers emergency critical care to patients in remote and rural locations through airborne medical response. This partnership helps support a mission 40 years in the making – bringing critical care to patients in their greatest hour of need.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything that we do, and we couldn’t continue our work without the vital support of long-time community partners like SECURE,” says Dr. John Froh, President and CEO of STARS. “Thanks to the generosity of SECURE and their amazing community of donors, we’re able to ensure that patients are given hope during their worst-case scenario – STARS is built by the community, for the community.”

Calgary Food Bank aims to make food accessible to everyone in our city. As the city’s main charitable food hub, the Calgary Food Bank has the capacity to serve families, individuals and organizations facing food insecurity.

“The money donated through the SECURE Stampede Charity Party will go a long way towards our mission of making food accessible to everyone in our city,” says Melissa From, President and CEO of the Calgary Food Bank. “We rely on the ongoing support of our city to meet the rising demands of food insecurity.”

KidSport Calgary supports equitable access to sport by removing financial barriers, offering funding for registration and free equipment to families who need it.

“We are incredibly grateful to SECURE for choosing KidSport Calgary as one of the charity partners of their Stampede Charity Party. Stampede is all about community, and SECURE’s incredible support ensures that local kids facing financial barriers get the chance to experience the transformative power of sport and the sport community in Calgary and Area. This support directly translates into registration fees covered and dreams realized for families right here in our city,” says Kevin Webster, CEO of KidSport Calgary and the Calgary Flames Sport Bank.

Providence is a leader in early learning and specialized support for children with developmental delays and disabilities.

“The generosity of the SECURE Stampede Charity Party and its supporters helps create life-changing opportunities for children and families across our community,” says Robb Thompson, Board Chair, Providence Board of Directors. “Through early intervention, inclusive education, and specialized supports, Providence helps children build the skills and confidence they need to thrive. We are incredibly grateful to SECURE, its sponsors, donors, and attendees, for their commitment to making a difference. Together, we are creating opportunities, fostering inclusion, and helping ensure more children can reach their full potential.”

The success of this year’s event reflects the power of collaboration and a shared commitment to giving back. SECURE is deeply grateful to every sponsor, donor, volunteer and attendee who contributed to making this year’s event possible. In addition to donations from our charitable partners, several generous personal donations were given in support of the four charities.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with an extensive network of assets across western Canada and North Dakota. Through its Waste Management segment, SECURE operates long-life, permitted processing, recovery, and disposal infrastructure that supports the safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible management of waste from energy and industrial activity, including the recycling of metals and recovered oil and the use of specialty chemical solutions to reduce waste intensity and improve operational efficiency. SECURE’s Energy Infrastructure segment includes crude oil pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities that optimize, store, and transport crude oil to market, enhancing customer value through product quality optimization, improved pricing, and reduced emissions while protecting the environment.

SOURCE SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp.

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