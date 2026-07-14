BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 9 Electrical Foreman (Local) Strike Group Edmonton
Jul. 9 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 9 Millwright Supervisor Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 9 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Kamloops
Jul. 8 Construction Superintendent Strike Group High Level
Jul. 8 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
Jul. 8 Contract Operator Vermilion Energy Dawson Creek