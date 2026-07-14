New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 9
|Electrical Foreman (Local)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Jul. 9
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 9
|Millwright Supervisor
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 9
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Kamloops
|Jul. 8
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|High Level
|Jul. 8
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jul. 8
|Contract Operator
|Vermilion Energy
|Dawson Creek