Close to 800,000 have applied for $100 rebate, payments coming: Alberta’s Smith

EDMONTON – Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says close to 800,000 people have applied for her government’s $100 energy rebate.

Smith says she expects the first batch of payments to start landing in Albertans’ bank accounts in the next few days.

She also says the government is looking at ways to streamline the process after some reported having issues with the online application.

Smith says it’s too soon to say whether the affordability payments will continue or if the government will revert to its previous relief program that cut gas taxes at the pump when oil prices were high.

The premier made the comments at a pancake breakfast on the Edmonton legislature grounds.

While some waited in line to get a pancake flipped by the premier, a few used the opportunity to confront Smith about her government’s coal mining and data centre policies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2026.