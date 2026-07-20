ATCO’s Yellowhead Pipeline Receives Final AUC Approval, Construction to Begin Immediately

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ — Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU)

Alberta Utilities Commission approves the construction and operation of the facilities for the Yellowhead Pipeline Project; construction is set to begin immediately.

ATCO is leading energy infrastructure investment, furthering resource accessibility and economic opportunity in Alberta.

With an estimated investment of $2.9 billion, the natural gas pipeline project is expected to create approximately 2,000 direct construction jobs and catalyze significant downstream economic development, supporting an estimated 12,000 additional construction jobs and 20,000 permanent jobs annually once associated downstream investments are operational.

Once operational, the downstream investments driven by Yellowhead are estimated to contribute $3.9 billion annually to Alberta’s GDP.

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) has approved the Yellowhead Pipeline project from Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO Company, clearing the way for construction of a $2.9 billion natural gas infrastructure project that will support Alberta’s continued economic growth, industrial expansion and rising energy demand. The approved project will consist of the construction and operation of a 235-kilometre, 36″ diameter natural gas transmission pipeline from the Peers area to the Fort Saskatchewan area and one compressor station. The pipeline is already fully contracted, signifying the demand for natural gas to fuel Alberta’s growth and attract investment to the province.

“The Yellowhead Pipeline will help meet Alberta’s growing need for safe, reliable and affordable energy, while supporting continued economic growth across the province,” said Jason Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems. “With our extensive natural gas infrastructure experience and strong partnerships with contractors, crews, communities and Treaty Six Nations, ATCO is ready to move this critical project into construction.”

The Yellowhead Pipeline is an important infrastructure project for the company, investing an estimated $2.9 billion to support Alberta’s economic growth and industrial expansion. As Alberta attracts industry and investments, natural gas plays a vital role as reliable energy, powering homes, hospitals, industry, and tech innovators alike. Once in service, the pipeline will deliver over 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas to the system per day. For context, that’s the same amount of energy delivered by Alberta’s entire electricity system on a peak day.

All major pipeline and compressor contracts, including supply and materials, have been awarded. The project also has significant contracting opportunities with Treaty 6 Nations and local subcontractors, leveraging extensive local and industry expertise to deliver the project.

Additional information about the project can be found at yellowhead.atco.com/news.

Canadian Utilities and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 8,600 employees and assets of $25 billion. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO company, is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions. ATCO Energy Systems delivers energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations segments. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of electricity generation, energy storage, industrial water and cleaner fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

Colin.Jackson@atco.com

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Doris Kaufmann Woodcock

Manager, Media & Corporate Communications

Contact Media Relations

(587) 215 9115

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “goals”, “targets”, “strategy”, “future”, and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, references to: anticipated benefits to be generated by the Yellowhead Pipeline Project, including expanded capacity and enhanced efficiency of Alberta’s natural gas network, significant job creation, and significant annual contribution to Alberta’s GDP once the project is operational; expected investment; the anticipated size, specifications and incremental natural gas delivery capacity of the Yellowhead Pipeline Project; contractual support for the project and alignment with long-term demand forecasts; and the expectation that construction on the Yellowhead Pipeline Project will commence immediately.

Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information reflects the company’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things: the growth of energy demand; inflation; the development and performance of technology and technological innovations; continuing collaboration with industry participants, business partners, regulatory bodies and environmental groups; the performance of assets and equipment; the ability to meet current project schedules; and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking information identified herein.

The company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of, among other things: risks inherent in the performance of assets; capital efficiencies and cost savings; applicable laws, regulations and government policies; regulatory decisions; competitive factors in the industries in which the company operates; prevailing market and economic conditions; credit risk; interest rate fluctuations; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services, and infrastructure; future demand for resources; the development and execution of projects, including projects not proceeding on schedule or at currently estimated budgets; prices of electricity, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and renewable energy; the development and performance of technology and new energy efficient products, services, and programs including but not limited to the use of zerJo-emission and renewable fuels, carbon capture, and storage, electrification of equipment powered by zero emission energy sources and utilization and availability of carbon offsets; risks related to the activities of other industry participants, customers, counterparties and/or stakeholders; the termination or breach of contracts by contract counterparties; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, floods, extreme weather conditions, explosions, blow-outs, equipment failures, transportation incidents, and other accidents or similar events; global pandemics; geopolitical tensions and wars; and other risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these factors, the impact of any one material assumption or risk on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For additional information about the principal risks that the company faces, see “Business Risks and Risk Management” in Canadian Utilities Limited’s Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025.

This news release contains financial outlook information, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such financial outlook information. The company’s actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such financial outlook information. The company has included such information in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on its future operations and its current expectations relating to its future performance. Such information may not be appropriate for other purposes and readers are cautioned that such information should not be used for purposes other than those for which it has been disclosed herein. The financial outlook information that is contained herein was approved and made as of the date of this news release.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited

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