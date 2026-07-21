TC Energy brings two new western Alberta gas transport projects into service

CALGARY – Natural gas shipper TC Energy Corp. says two newly built projects are up and running in western Alberta.

The Calgary-based company says it invested a total of $500 million in its Valhalla North and Berland River projects.

They’re part of TC’s vast NGTL System that carries natural gas throughout Alberta and B.C.

Valhalla North is a 33-kilometre pipeline northwest of Grande Prairie, Alta., and Berland River is a 30-megawatt electric powered compressor station northwest of Edson, Alta.

Together, they boost capacity on the NGTL System by 400 million cubic feet per day.

TC says more than $24 million was awarded to local Indigenous businesses in building the two projects, and 775 workers were on the job at peak construction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRP)