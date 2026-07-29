US commercial crude stocks fall to lowest since 2018 on higher exports, refinery processing, EIA says

Refinery crude runs rose by 271,000 barrels per day last week, the EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 1.1 percentage points in the week to 97.2%. Exports edged higher to 3.5 million barrels per day. Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 237,000 barrels per day, EIA said.
U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 7,000 barrels in the week to 211.3 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 715,000-barrel draw.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to 110.6 million barrels, versus expectations for a 146,000 barrel rise, the EIA data showed.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )