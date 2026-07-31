Pipeline company Enbridge reports $1.4-billion second-quarter profit

CALGARY – Enbridge Inc. reported a second-quarter profit attributable to common shareholders of $1.4 billion, down from $2.18 billion a year earlier.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to 64 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $1 per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned 63 cents per share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 65 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025.

The company says its secured capital backlog stood at $41 billion, as it sanctioned projects including the Line 5 Relocation project in Wisconsin and the Bay Runner Twin pipeline, providing Permian natural gas supply to the Rio Grande LNG facility.

It says it sanctioned $9 billion of new projects year-to-date and is on track to meet its targeted $10 billion to $20 billion of new project announcements over the 2026 to 2027 time frame.

Enbridge says it also signed an exclusive option to acquire TTC Connector Pipeline, expanding its existing U.S. Gulf Coast footprint and increasing connectivity between Tres Palacios and Freeport LNG.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)