Jupiter Receives Additional Extension to Credit Facility

CALGARY – Jupiter Resources Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, “Jupiter” or the “Company”) have received an additional extension to the maturity date, associated with the Company’s existing senior secured reserve-based revolving credit facility (the “RBL Facility”), until January 15, 2020.
The commitments under the RBL Facility will be limited to a maximum of $265 million for the additional extension period, during which the Company will continue to negotiate a longer-term credit agreement that will support Jupiter’s business plan.
About Jupiter
Jupiter is an independent Calgary-based energy company with an operations office in Grande Cache, Alberta. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information visit: www.jupiterresources.com.