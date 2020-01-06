Hillcrest Announces New CFO













VANCOUVER, B.C. – January 6, 2020 – Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hillcrest“) (TSXV:HRH) (OTC:HLRTF) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2020, Aaron Triplett was appointed as its new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Triplett is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), and has accumulated experience in the field of financial management and accounting, specializing in forecasting, compliance and risk management, and the development and monitoring of control systems. Most recently, Mr. Triplett served as CFO of Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV: BUS), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States. Prior to that, Mr. Triplett served as the CFO of Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK), a mineral exploration company in Cambodia.

Mr. Triplett takes over from Sean McGrath who has held the CFO position for the last 4 years and will remain with the Company as a special advisor.

For more information on Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd., contact Donald Currie toll free at 1-855-609-0006 or visit the Company’s website at www.hillcrestpetroleum.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Donald Currie

Chief Executive Officer and Director