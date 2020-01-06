Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. Announces Environmental Sustainability Program Development













Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp. Board of Directors has voted in favour of the development of an integrated Environmental Sustainability Program, to begin in January 2020.

The global investment community is becoming increasingly socially conscious in screening investment opportunities, and the impact of this reality on the oil and gas industry has been significant. It is evident that many oil and gas companies are not only enhancing their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, but with the ever-changing landscape of how information is communicated in the world today, these companies are also working to be more transparent and diligent in communicating this to the public. Universal recognizes that the oil and gas companies cannot do this all on their own, and that there is an opportunity for service providers to the industry to increase their support in these endeavours. As such, Universal is committed to do its part in finding solutions to help maximize beneficial outcomes in the industry’s overall ESG performance.

In 2019, Universal began strengthening its ESG by implementing a new Indigenous Inclusion Program, which has now been fully integrated into its operations. Upon yearend review of the company’s current ESG, the team found that another significant opportunity to augment performance is to develop an integrated Environmental Sustainability Program (ESP).

“In 2019, our Indigenous Inclusion Program exceeded all of our expectations. We have been very impressed by the support that we have received from our team, the industry, and our extended network. Now we are excited to develop an Environmental Sustainability Program, which will help to increase our performance substantively. This should not be a competitive realm. When it comes to diversity, inclusion and environmental sustainability, we want to ensure that we do our part.” – Jennifer Jackson, President at Universal Geomatics Solutions Corp.

Universal is a high-performing geomatics firm, providing comprehensive land survey, construction support, mapping, and project management services to a variety of industries, including the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry, since 1986.