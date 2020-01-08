Calima Energy – Canadian Operations Delivered Through CWL Energy’s Asset Management Team













Asset Management Services

CWL Energy Management (CWL Energy), based in Calgary, Alberta provides full-service oil and gas Asset Management services to industry. Our qualified professionals work with organizations to manage the complete value chain of asset management, from prospect generation through to sales, including production operations, engineering & geoscience, HSER, land and accounting services. We help organizations maximize asset value through cost effective, bespoke solutions.

Our four main business lines include:

· Field Operations and Production Management · Asset Exploitation and Production Optimization · Geoscience and Reservoir Evaluation · Comprehensive BI Analytics Reporting · Reliability and Asset Integrity Management · Surface and Mineral Land Management · Production and Revenue Accounting · HSER Administration and Compliance · Asset Assessment, Analysis and Insight Summaries · JV, Vendor and Stakeholder Relations · Field Audits and Site Documentation · Surplus Equipment Inventory and Valuation · Regulatory Compliance Reviews · Conveyances and Stakeholder Notifications · VDR creation, sale process and due-diligence preparation · Corporate Liability Management Rating (LMR) Forecasting · Area and Site-Specific Public Data LLR Assessments · Abandonment Campaign Planning and Execution · Wellbore Abandonment Risk Evaluation and Ranking · Inactive Wellbore Reactivation and Recompletion Evaluation · Pipeline and Facility Discontinuation and Decommissioning · Phase I & II Environmental Site Assessments and Remediation · Strategic Asset and Corporate A&D Assessments · Economic Reserve and Land Valuations · Exploitation Upside Assessments · Surface and Mineral Land due-diligence · Contract Review and Land Conveyancing · Pre-acquisition and Post-sale Business Planning · Field Operations Inspections and Reporting · Purchase and Sale Agreement Support

The CWL Energy Difference – Calima Energy Case Study

Recognizing the G&A burden associated with fully staffing an organization, CWL Energy recently supported an Australian publicly listed company, Calima Energy, with their entry to the Canadian market. In the case of Calima, CWL Energy provided an experienced management team, in-house technical services, logistics support and business advisory services which enabled them to successfully execute their proof of concept exploratory drilling program in the remote Montney Play of NE British Columbia. Amongst other Asset Management services, CWL Energy supported Calima with the creation of their management systems, financial controls, and safety programs, thereby ensuring strict compliance with local and international standards allowing them to achieve their required operator status in British Columbia.

With the support of CWL Energy Asset Management team, Calima was able to safely, efficiently and in an environmentally responsible manner achieve their winter targets for pad construction, drilling, completion and testing of a vertical strat and two additional horizontal 92 stage fracture stimulated wells with laterals exceeding 2,500 meters.

CWL Energy’s relationship with Calima is just one example of how a third-party ‘plug­and-play’ service model mitigates the need to carry excess overhead. With personnel that can work in-house under client supervision or remotely, our senior management team ensures client objectives and budgets are being met, while making sure the necessary resources are deployed to get the job done. CWL Energy is proud to have managed Calima’s Canadian exploratory field operations, ultimately de-risking valuable Montney resources for future development opportunity. This was done in a cost-effective manner, critical in today’s capital constrained business environment. For further insight on what Calima and CWL Energy accomplished read our project profile or watch the video here.

In addition to the four main business lines within Asset Management, CWL Energy is able to utilize its affiliate companies including Canada West Land and H3M Environmental. Because of this relationship, we offer surface & mineral land, and regulatory, stakeholder consultation, and Indigenous Relations services for both upstream and mid-stream energy projects across Western Canada. In addition, H3M provides environmental assessment, reclamation and remediation services to clients. This alignment of capabilities provides an efficient and comprehensive cradle to grave oil and gas Asset Management solution.

For more information on CWL Energy Asset Management services, visit our website at cwlenergy.com, or contact the following personnel: