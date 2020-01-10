Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Closing of $1 Billion Public Note Offering

CALGARY – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of $1 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes (the “Offering”). The Offering was conducted in three tranches consisting of $250 million principal amount issued through a re-opening of the Company’s 4.02% medium-term notes, series 10, due March 27, 2028 (the “Series 10 Notes”); $500 million principal amount issued through a re-opening of the Company’s 4.75% medium-term notes, series 11, due March 26, 2048 (the “Series 11 Notes”); and $250 million principal amount issued through a re-opening of the Company’s 3.62% medium-term notes, series 12, due April 3, 2029 (the “Series 12 Notes”). The gross proceeds of the Offering were $1.07 billion.

The net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness of the Company under its unsecured $2.5 billion revolving credit facility due May 31, 2024 incurred in connection with the acquisition of the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system, as well as to fund Pembina’s capital program and for general corporate purposes.

The re-opening of the Series 10, Series 11 and Series 12 Notes was offered through a syndicate of dealers under Pembina’s short-form base shelf prospectus dated August 30, 2019, as supplemented by related pricing supplements dated January 8, 2020.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; is growing an export terminals business; and is currently constructing a petrochemical facility to convert propane into polypropylene. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain.

These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets;

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

choose us first for reliable and value-added services; Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.