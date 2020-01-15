











The Petroleum Joint Venture Association is pleased to announce that the Hon. Pierre Poilievre MP will be the guest speaker at the PJVA Breakfast Jan 31st at The Calgary Petroleum Club. Topic: “Unleashing our Economy: Rewarding Energy Workers and Businesses” Mr. Poilievre was born and raised in Calgary. He is a five-term Member of Parliament and the Conservative Shadow Minister of Finance and is a strong supporter of our energy sector and a fair deal for Alberta. Mr. Poilievre believes in unleashing the power of free enterprise so everyone can work to achieve their dreams.

Tickets $55.00 and $70.00 + GST

Special member pricing extended to CAPL, CAPLA, PASC, CAPPA, GPAC and IIA members.

