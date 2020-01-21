Marathon Oil Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings news release and details of the company’s 2020 capital program on Wednesday, Feb. 12, after the close of U.S. financial markets.

The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.

All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil’s website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.

