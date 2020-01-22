New Rex Oil Opportunity on PrairieSky Lands Available for Leasing













PrairieSky Royalty has identified over 40 potential horizontal locations targeting Rex-aged Upper Mannville sands in the Westerose area of Central Alberta. Prospective lands are analogous to recent horizontal activity targeting the Rex in the Wizard Lake and Leduc-Woodbend fields. 29° API oil has been produced from the Rex in the Westerose area, as noted in tour reports and pool data for the 102/16-32-044-03W5 horizonal well. 2D Seismic data is also available for viewing over high-graded sections of interest, along with 3D Seismic in the greater Central Alberta area.

A Prospect Poster featuring this play is available at PSK Westerose Upper Mannville Rex Oil Opportunity. For further information, please contact Justin Rockafellow at (587) 293-4065.