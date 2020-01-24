Frack Shack Inc. announces acquisition of operating assets of the Sandtinel group of companies













Acheson, Alberta, January 23, 2020—Frac Shack Inc. (Frac Shack) announced that it has acquired all the operating assets of the Sandtinel Group of Companies (Sandtinel) for an undisclosed amount. Frac Shack will fund the purchase with cash and debt. All Sandtinel employees have also agreed to join the new entity, called Sand Separation Technologies Inc.

“Bringing these companies together allows us to continue on our journey to change the world of energy. Both companies have excelled in delivering value to customers and all stakeholders in the energy industry through technology. We are very excited to add this world-leading sand separation system to our family of products,” commented Todd Van Vliet, CEO of Frac Shack.

Established in 2014 and based in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Sandtinel is a leading provider of sand separation technology in Western Canada and the United States. Sandtinel’s products are a distinct improvement on existing spherical, horizontal, or cyclonic systems, providing greater safety and efficiency to flow back and production clients. Additionally, Sandtinel units dramatically reduce the release of methane during production and flow back activities.

The acquisition of Sandtinel allows Frac Shack to expand and diversify its services to new and existing customers in the flow back and production industry. Frac Shack is excited to further develop existing customer relationships and partnerships to provide an industry-leading service offering for both completions and production applications.

ABOUT FRAC SHACK INC.

Frac Shack Inc. is a global energy technology company focused on providing innovative solutions that promote safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. The company’s operations are currently located in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at https://www.fracshack.com/.

