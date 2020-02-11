Quorum Software presents the 2020 CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking event featuring speaker hockey legend Lanny McDonald! Register today













CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking Presented by Quorum

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 16:30 – 21:00

Location: The Metropolitan on Stephen Ave, 317 7th Ave SW

Join us for the CAPL/CAPLA Spring Networking event and hear from local hockey legend, Lanny McDonald.

Tickets: $50 members/ $100 non-members

*include 2 drink tickets and food

Space is limited, register today: https://landman.ca/event/2152

Schedule:

4:30 – 5:30 pm Registration & Networking

5:30 – 6:00 pm Presentation from Lanny McDonald

6:00 – 6:30 pm Meet and mingle with Lanny

6:30 – 9:00 pm Networking

Lanny McDonald – Calgary Flames Alumni

McDonald played over 1,100 games during a 16-year NHL career in which he scored 500 goals and over 1,000 points. In Calgary he continues to hold the record for most goals in a single season at 66.

McDonald’s arrival in Calgary was considered a turning point for the organization – his personality, demeanor and on-ice play came to define the Flames in the 1980s. He captained the Flames to a Stanley Cup championship in his final season of 1988-89.

Internationally, he represented Team Canada on two occasions, winning the Canada Cup in 1976.

McDonald was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. The Flames retired his jersey, number 9, in 1990.

Among his charitable efforts, McDonald is best known for his involvement with the Special Olympics.

Presented by:

Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.ca