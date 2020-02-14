BOE Report

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Update to Significant Shareholder

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) (AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”) understands that as of December 31, 2019, Invesco Ltd., through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 6,354,783 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 8.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of Invesco Ltd. 13G Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 12 February 2020.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TransGlobe Energy Corporation
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii: Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer.  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Invesco Ltd.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31 December 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12 February 2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting
rights attached
to shares (total
of 8. A)		 % of voting
rights through
financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of
voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.8 % 0 % 8.8 % 72,542,071
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 7.0 %   7.0 %  

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
CA8936621066 6,354,783 8.8 %
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 6,354,783 8.8%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting
rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of
voting rights 		% of voting
rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting
rights if it equals or is
higher than the
notifiable threshold		 % of voting
rights through financial instruments
if it equals or is higher than
the notifiable threshold		 Total of both if it equals or is
higher than the notifiable threshold
Invesco Ltd. 8.8%   8.8%
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
 
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

Place of completion 1555 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA, USA
Date of completion 12 February 2020
   

About TransGlobe
TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

     
