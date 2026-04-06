Saudi Arabia hikes Arab Light crude prices for Asia to record-high premium

Saudi Arabia has set the official selling price of May Arab Light crude oil to Asia at a record premium of $19.50 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, an increase of $17 from the previous month, a pricing document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The sharp jump comes at a time when Middle East oil has become the world’s most expensive as the U.S.-Israel war on Iran limited shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for a fifth of the world’s oil supplies.

It remains unclear when a ceasefire will be reached or when oil exports from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain can resume through the Strait.

Last month, Middle East high-sulphur crude benchmark Dubai rose to nearly $170 a barrel during trading in the S&P Global Platts Market on Close process.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to raise its oil output quotas by 206,000 barrels per day for May, a modest rise that will largely exist on paper as its key members are unable to raise production due to the war.

Below are Saudi prices to Asia-Pacific (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average):

April May Change Arabian Super +4.15 +21.15 +17.00 Light Arab Extra +3.00 +20.00 +17.00 Light Arab Light +2.50 +19.50 +17.00 Arab Medium +0.75 +17.75 +17.00 Arab Heavy -0.60 +16.40 +17.00

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Swati Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Varun H K)