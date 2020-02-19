Quit wasting money Hot-Oiling waxed off wells.













Oil wells often hang up once wax and asphaltenes build up on the sucker rods systems. When the oil temperature cools from the reservoir when flowing to the surface, the heavy hydrocarbons can solidify causing headaches for pumping oil wells. Not only will this wax buildup impede production, but it also causes additional stress to the pumping equipment and can accelerate downhole failures.

It is a very common practice for operators to call out a hot oiler to reverse circulate fluid to clean and melt any wax or asphaltenes hanging up conventional oil wells. Hot oiling wells are an archaic method requiring heavy equipment pressure trucks and fluid haulers are which can damage lease and be very expensive. Not uncommon for a hot oil treatment to exceed $5,000 while maxing out at 90 C.

Wax Buster Ltd. has a treatment to not only save you money, is far more effective and doesn’t require large volumes of oil or circulating fluid. By using a single lightweight truck that pumps wax inhibitor at 150-degree Celcius down the annulus (or down the tubing if required), the wax is quickly removed. This treatment acts as a two-punch system with the extreme temperature melting the paraffins followed by the wax inhibitor which circulates down the annulus and up the tubing. A typical Wax Buster treatment is drastically cheaper and can be further reduced when the well is put on a regular program

With over 35 years of experience in paraffin removal, Wax Busters Ltd. has serviced thousands of wells throughout the basin. We free waxed off wells, pipelines, highlines, separators, and facilities with our proven system. Our highly experienced team has the highest regard for safety and the temperature limitations of both the surface and downhole equipment.

Let’s have a coffee and we can discuss whether this system can improve your company’s netbacks, save costs, and minimize downtime.