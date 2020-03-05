Yangarra Announces 2019 Year End Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY – Yangarra Resources Ltd. (“Yangarra” or the “Company“) (TSX:YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Highlights

Average Production of 12,572 boe/d (47% liquids) an increase of 33% from 2018

Oil and gas sales were $145 million with funds flow from operations of $92 million ( $1.08 per share – basic)

with funds flow from operations of ( per share – basic) Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $95 million ( $1.12 per share – basic), with adjusted EBITDA margins of 66%

( per share – basic), with adjusted EBITDA margins of 66% Net income of $43 million ( $0.51 per share – basic) or $48 million before tax, resulting in a net income margin of 30%

( per share – basic) or before tax, resulting in a net income margin of 30% Return on capital employed (“ROCE”) of 10%

Return on equity (“ROE”) of 14%

Operating costs were $6.85 /boe (including $1.08 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $22.43 per boe

per boe Operating margins were 71% and funds flow margins were 64%

G&A costs of $0.65 /boe

/boe Royalties were 7% of oil and gas revenue

Capital expenditures (including $6 million of land) were $120 million

of land) were Net debt (which excludes the current derivative financial instruments) was $188 million

Net Debt to funds flow from operations was 2.0 : 1

Retained earnings of $104 million

Corporate LMR is 11.92 with decommissioning liabilities of $15 million (discounted)

(discounted) Proved Developed Producing (“PDP”) reserves increased by 9%, F&D costs were $18.10 /boe, the PDP recycle ratio was 1.2x and additions replaced 146% of 2019 production

/boe, the PDP recycle ratio was 1.2x and additions replaced 146% of 2019 production Total Proved reserves increased by 13%, F&D costs were $10.74 /boe, the Total Proved recycle ratio was 2.1x and additions replaced 320% of 2019 production

/boe, the Total Proved recycle ratio was 2.1x and additions replaced 320% of 2019 production Proved plus Probable (“P+P”) reserves increased by 15%, F&D costs were $6.86 /boe, the P+P recycle ratio was 3.3x and additions replaced 522% of 2019 production.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Average production of 12,568 boe/d (45% liquids) during the quarter, a decrease of 1% from the third quarter of 2019 and a 2% increase from the same period in 2018

Oil and gas sales were $36 million , an increase of 19% from the same period in 2018

, an increase of 19% from the same period in 2018 Funds flow from operations of $21 million ( $0.25 per share – basic), an increase of 22% from the same period in 2018

( per share – basic), an increase of 22% from the same period in 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $21 million ( $0.25 per share – basic)

( per share – basic) Net income of $7 million ( $0.09 per share – basic, $9 million before tax), a decrease of 47% from the same period in 2018 and represents the 12th consecutive quarter of net income

( per share – basic, before tax), a decrease of 47% from the same period in 2018 and represents the 12th consecutive quarter of net income Operating costs were $7.30 /boe (including $1.11 /boe of transportation costs)

/boe (including /boe of transportation costs) Field operating netbacks were $21.34 /boe

/boe Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $21.59 /boe

/boe Operating margins were 69% and funds flow from operations margins were 58%

G&A costs of $1.17 /boe

/boe Royalties were 8% of oil and gas revenue

Capital expenditures (including $0.5 million on land) were $21 million

on land) were Net Debt to fourth quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 2.2 : 1

Operations Update

Yangarra has drilled six wells and completed five wells in the first quarter of 2020 leaving four wells drilled and uncompleted at the end of the quarter. Yangarra elected to reduce first quarter activity as per the Company’s strategy of reducing capital spending when commodity pricing falls below internal thresholds for rates of return.

Yangarra’s drilling in the first quarter was focused on Chedderville, as that area currently generates the best rates of return and scale in the Company’s portfolio. In addition, the Company has unused processing capacity along with several years of future drilling locations.

The Company continues to refine drilling and completion techniques to optimize best practices and returns as affirmed by the improvements in the latest well results.

ESG Update

Yangarra has partnered with CleaResult within the Energy Efficiency Alberta program to find opportunities to increase energy efficiency while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon dioxide equivalent emissions were estimated to be 98,629 tonnes in 2019 and a plan has been formulated to significantly reduce the methane portion of these emissions over the next 3 years.

2020 Capital Budget & Guidance

The capital budget and guidance have not formally changed. However, first quarter capital spending and production will be lower than originally forecast due to Yangarra’s response to lower commodity pricing. As demonstrated in the last three quarters, the Company remains committed to being cash flow neutral therefore 2020 capital spending will be dependent upon commodity prices.

The Company’s producing portfolio consists of 12 legacy vertical wells, and 143 horizontal wells. One of the advantages of this portfolio composition, when combined with less than 40 suspended wells, is a low Asset Retirement Obligation (“ARO”). However the Company’s high-rate horizontal production rates can dramatically affect quarterly and annual production rates depending on the timing of when new wells are brought on production. This increases forecasting risk when combined with the Company’s extensive partially developed pad inventory where existing wells are shut in to accommodate new wells on a pad.

The Company’s strategy of living within funds flow, which limit’s spending during depressed commodity prices and accelerates spending in higher commodity pricing causes short-term production numbers to be volatile. Yangarra’s focus on full cycle rates of returns ensures the Company will not destroy capital returns to chase short-term growth.

Normal-Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”)

No purchases of stock under the NCIB plan have occurred to date and any future purchases made under the NCIB will continue to be evaluated in the context of Yangarra’s full-cycle rate of return focus.

Financial Summary

2019 2018 Year Ended Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2018 Statements of Comprehensive Income Petroleum & natural gas sales $ 35,990 $ 31,606 $ 30,174 $ 143,976 $ 134,978 Net income (before tax) $ 9,405 $ 8,754 $ 18,842 $ 47,978 $ 47,795 Net income $ 7,020 $ 6,560 $ 13,315 $ 43,313 $ 33,566 Net income per share – basic $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.51 $ 0.40 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Statements of Cash Flow Funds flow from operations $ 21,005 $ 19,055 $ 17,167 $ 92,236 $ 82,335 Funds flow from operations per share – basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 1.08 $ 0.97 Funds flow from operations per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 1.08 $ 0.95 Cash from operating activities $ 25,469 $ 10,768 $ 25,952 $ 81,205 $ 83,768 Statements of Financial Position Property and equipment $ 541,799 $ 530,389 $ 454,772 $ 541,799 $ 454,772 Total assets $ 592,195 $ 581,426 $ 501,974 $ 592,195 $ 501,974 Working capital deficit (surplus) $ (906) $ (2,947) $ 20,775 $ (906) $ 20,775 Adjusted Net Debt $ 187,712 $ 185,752 $ 155,882 $ 187,712 $ 155,882 Shareholders equity $ 303,643 $ 295,645 $ 255,336 $ 303,643 $ 255,336 Weighted average number of shares – basic 85,370 85,363 85,340 85,364 84,653 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 85,708 85,936 86,981 85,701 86,860

Company Netbacks ($/boe)

2019 2018 Year Ended Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2018 Sales price $ 31.13 $ 27.00 $ 26.80 $ 31.37 $ 39.24 Royalty expense (2.49) (1.79) (3.34) (2.34) (3.90) Production costs (6.19) (5.51) (5.57) (5.76) (5.82) Transportation costs (1.11) (1.46) (1.31) (1.08) (1.31) Field operating netback 21.34 18.24 16.58 22.19 28.21 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 0.25 0.34 0.98 0.24 (2.17) Operating netback 21.59 18.58 17.56 22.43 26.04 G&A (1.17) (0.59) (1.01) (0.65) (0.72) Finance expenses (1.53) (1.75) (1.72) (1.68) (1.45) Depletion and depreciation (8.33) (8.15) (7.61) (8.37) (9.26) Asset Impairment – – – – (0.23) Accretion (0.04) (0.04) (0.06) (0.05) (0.07) Abandonment Expenses (0.75) – – (0.19) – Provision for Credit Losses (0.57) – – (0.14) – Stock-based compensation (0.61) (0.66) (1.37) (0.79) (1.52) Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (0.44) 0.08 10.94 (0.10) 1.10 Deferred income tax (2.06) (1.87) (4.91) (1.02) (4.14) Net Income netback $ 6.09 $ 5.60 $ 11.82 $ 9.44 $ 9.76

Business Environment

2019 2018 Year Ended Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2018 Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts) Oil ($/bbl) $ 67.06 $ 69.83 $ 44.46 $ 69.46 $ 63.42 NGL ($/bbl) $ 19.65 $ 22.78 $ 30.91 $ 25.83 $ 35.03 Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.48 $ 1.06 $ 1.64 $ 1.80 $ 1.59 Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts) Oil ($/bbl) $ 67.06 $ 69.83 $ 42.58 $ 69.46 $ 67.48 NGL ($/bbl) $ 18.03 $ 20.85 $ 29.73 $ 24.31 $ 37.87 Gas ($/mcf) $ 2.48 $ 1.06 $ 1.64 $ 1.80 $ 1.57 Oil Price Benchmarks West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) (US$/bbl) $ 56.95 $ 56.43 $ 61.05 $ 57.03 $ 64.98 Edmonton Par (C$/bbl) $ 68.05 $ 69.48 $ 42.71 $ 69.16 $ 69.35 Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl) $ (5.40) $ (3.63) $ (28.77) $ (4.90) $ (11.48) Natural Gas Price Benchmarks AECO gas (Cdn$/mcf) $ 2.48 $ 0.90 $ 1.59 $ 1.71 $ 1.51 Foreign Exchange U.S./Canadian Dollar Exchange 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.75 0.77

Operations Summary

Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:

2019 2018 Year Ended Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2018 Daily production volumes Natural gas (mcf/d) 41,483 41,068 30,573 39,663 22,993 Oil (bbl/d) 3,712 3,627 5,111 3,941 4,120 NGL’s (bbl/d) 1,942 2,253 2,032 2,020 1,473 Combined (boe/d 6:1) 12,568 12,724 12,238 12,572 9,425 Revenue Petroleum & natural gas sales – Gross $ 35,990 $ 31,606 $ 30,174 $ 143,976 $ 134,978 Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement 290 402 1,104 1,122 (7,449) Total sales 36,280 32,008 31,278 145,098 127,529 Royalty expense (2,879) (2,093) (3,763) (10,760) (13,405) Total Revenue – Net of royalties $ 33,401 $ 29,915 $ 27,515 $ 134,338 $ 114,124

Working Capital Summary

The following table summarizes the change in working capital during the year ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018:

Year ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Adjusted Net Debt – beginning of period $ (155,882) $ (93,533) Funds flow from operations 92,236 82,334 Additions to property and equipment (115,276) (141,060) Decommissioning costs incurred (966) (333) Additions to E&E Assets (5,723) (9,773) Issuance of shares 41 6,776 Other (2,141) (293) Adjusted Net Debt – end of period $ (187,712) $ (155,882) Credit facility limit $ 225,000 $ 175,000

Capital Spending

Capital spending is summarized as follows:

2019 2018 Year Ended Cash additions Q4 Q3 Q4 2019 2018 Land, acquisitions and lease rentals $ 38 $ 170 $ 340 $ 344 $ 569 Drilling and completion 16,997 18,194 22,299 83,060 106,855 Geological and geophysical 447 148 412 1,041 913 Equipment 2,503 4,807 11,991 28,977 32,337 Other asset additions 193 104 214 979 385 $ 20,178 $ 23,423 $ 35,256 $ 114,401 $ 141,060 Exploration & evaluation assets $ 480 $ 3,180 $ 1,690 $ 5,723 $ 9,773

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Thursday April 30, 2020 in the Tillyard Management Conference Centre, Main Floor, 715 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB.

Year End Disclosure

The Company’s financial statements, notes to the financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and annual information form will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company’s website (www.yangarra.ca).