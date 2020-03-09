Industry Icon Mac Van Wielingen to Deliver Opening Keynote at Canadian Gas Dialogues 2020













Industry icon Mac Van Wielingen, founder, director and partner of ARC Financial and ARC Resources, will deliver the opening keynote address at Natural Gas World’s upcoming Canadian Gas Dialogues conference April 1 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Mac and two partners founded ARC Financial – then known as PowerWest Financial – in 1989, initially to provide corporate advisory services and in-depth investment research. Soon, the company began making equity investments in early stage energy companies and in oil and gas production assets, which eventually led to the founding, in 1996, of ARC Energy Trust, now known as ARC Resources and a leading player in the Canadian oil and gas sector.

Mac served as CEO of ARC from its founding in 1989 until 2000 and was chair from 2013 to 2016. He still serves on ARC Financial’s investment and governance committees, providing leadership support for the executive team in the areas of internal governance, corporate development and investment decision-making.

Mac joins a growing list of panelists and moderators – now numbering more than 40 – who will participate in Canadian Gas Dialogues 2020, including Tim McMillan, CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, Chris Bloomer, CEO of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association and Timothy Egan, CEO of the Canadian Gas Association.

Other distinguished conference faculty members include Alfred Sorensen, CEO of Pieridae Energy, Allan Fogwill, CEO of the Canadian Energy Research Institute, Bryan Cox, CEO of the BC LNG Alliance, Hon. Rick Wilson, Alberta’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, Dale Nally, Alberta’s Associate Minister of Natural Gas, Dave Nikolejsin, deputy minister, BC Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Menzie McEachern, Director of Mineral and Petroleum Resources with the Government of the Northwest Territories, Dan Allan, CEO of the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources, Darren Gee, CEO of Peyto Exploration & Development, Greg Kist, CEO of Rockies LNG Partnership, Lori Ackerman, mayor of Fort St John and recipient of the 2019 Energy Person of the Year Award, Soheil Asgarpour, CEO of Petroleum Technology Alliance Canada, Stephen Buffalo, CEO of the Indian Resource Council, Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation and Tracy Robinson, executive vice president of TC Energy.

