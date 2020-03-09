MKS Investments is Looking for Canadian Power, Mid-stream, Petrochemical Investment Opportunities













MKS Investments Ltd. (“MKS”) is looking for investment opportunities in Canadian power, mid-stream, and petrochemical projects on behalf of a Korean financial investor (the “Investor”).

The Investor has worldwide infrastructure, power generation and energy investments in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Middle East with total fund size of C$ 20.6 billion.

Currently, the Investor is interested in existing facilities or infrastructure in Canada with steady revenue stream and the type of investment could be equity, mezzanine loan or senior loan for different cases. The investment size is up to C$ 600 million with minimum of C$ 100 million.

MKS INVESTMENTS LTD

MKS (mksinvest.com) is oil, gas, power, mid-stream, petrochemical investments and advisory company based in Calgary.

As of now, MKS is holding 69.5 sections (17,792 hectares) of PNG rights targeting Montney, Duvernay, Cardium, Viking, Slave Point and Mannville formations (mksinvest.com/projects) and is open to purchase offers on the acquired PNG rights.

For more information, please contact Kevin at kevin.lim@mksinvest.com.