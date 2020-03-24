New Oil and Gas Jobs From BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Mar. 24 Human System Integration Engineer Brunel Halifax
Mar. 23 Camp Cook Roska DBO Whitecourt
Mar. 23 Electrical and Instrumentation Technician Roska DBO Grande Cache
Mar. 23 Purchasing Specialist Brunel Montreal
Mar. 23 IT Operations Security Specialist Brunel Montreal
Mar. 23 Construction Manager – Pipelines and Facilities Brunel Lloydminster
Mar. 22 Team Lead, Indigenous Relations TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 19 Manager, Facility Integrity Engineering TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 19 Electrical Superintendent Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Mar. 19 Electrical Foreman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Mar. 18 Senior Engineer, Operations TC Energy Calgary
Mar. 18 Office Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Mar. 18 Operator – Townsend Facilities AltaGas Fort St. John
Mar. 18 Construction Coordinators Brunel Sarnia
