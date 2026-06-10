Discount on Western Canada Select widens

The discount on Western Canada Select crude oil to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened on Wednesday.

WCS for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $11.90 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, up from $11.80 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The WCS differential, which has been volatile with global crude price swings since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict, has compressed as WTI has come down from recent months’ highs, said Al Salazar, head of research at Enverus.

* Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline is at capacity for June. The pipeline is at apportionment, an industry term for when demand for spot capacity on a pipeline exceeds availability, for the first time since the Trans Mountain pipeline was completed two years ago.

* Oil prices closed up nearly $2 on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. is going to attack Iran “very hard” if no peace deal is finalized.

(Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary; Editing by Joyjeet Das)