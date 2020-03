North Atlantic Refining Limited’s 130,000 barrels per day Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada will be shut down this week due to the coronavirus, a local media report said citing the president of the United Steelworkers Union.

Though the period of the shutdown is uncertain, it could be anywhere from 2 to 5 months, the report dated March 29 said.

The company was not immediately available for comment.