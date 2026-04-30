Fuelled Awarded Mandate to Market the Tocito Dome Helium Plant Amid Global Helium Supply Crisis

CALGARY, Alberta – Fuelled, the leading online marketplace for energy and industrial equipment, today announced that it has been engaged to market the Tocito Dome Helium Plant, a fully operational, six-nines purity helium processing facility located near Little Water, New Mexico.

The mandate comes at a critical moment for global helium markets. Qatar, which supplies more than 20% of the world’s helium, has seen its export capacity impaired by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the broader regional crisis. With no substitute available for helium, downstream industries are facing acute shortages.

“We are working with a number of prospective parties to help companies and countries rapidly grow their helium supply chain to respond to this crisis,” said Raj Singh, CEO and Founder at Fuelled. “This is a turnkey, recently commissioned facility that is ready today. For the right buyer, it is an opportunity to bring meaningful helium capacity online far faster than building greenfield and for a significant cost reduction.”

Plant highlights

Commissioned: November 2024

November 2024 Inlet capacity: 2 mmscfd

2 mmscfd Sales capacity: 250 mscfd

250 mscfd Purity: 9999% (demonstrated)

9999% (demonstrated) Power demand: 700 kW – 1.5 MW

700 kW – 1.5 MW Primary enrichment: Air Liquide 30-bank selective permeate membrane unit (4 mmscfd rated)

Air Liquide 30-bank selective permeate membrane unit (4 mmscfd rated) Secondary enrichment: Air Liquide 6-bank membrane unit

Air Liquide 6-bank membrane unit Pressure swing absorption: IVYS G2 rapid-cycle PSA, 9 × 12” cycling vessels

IVYS G2 rapid-cycle PSA, 9 × 12” cycling vessels Feed compression: 350 HP Ariel JGR/2 two-stage reciprocal compressor (Bidell)

350 HP Ariel JGR/2 two-stage reciprocal compressor (Bidell) Refrigeration: Startec ammonia package with 75 HP Mycom compressor

Startec ammonia package with 75 HP Mycom compressor Intermediate compression: 3 × Frick NGC 150 series rotary screw (Kodiak)

3 × Frick NGC 150 series rotary screw (Kodiak) Sales compression: 2 × Bauer BK 23.12 H3 Duplex 5,000 psi packages

2 × Bauer BK 23.12 H3 Duplex 5,000 psi packages Filtration: Compass Energy Systems carbon bed coalescers and particulate filters

Compass Energy Systems carbon bed coalescers and particulate filters Analytics: Gow-Mac 2500 hydrocarbon and VICI 6000 trace gas analyzers; product-load certifying capability

Gow-Mac 2500 hydrocarbon and VICI 6000 trace gas analyzers; product-load certifying capability Operational flexibility: Multiple flow regimes (low ~500 mscfd, medium ~1 mmscfd, high ~2 mmscfd) with compression and enrichment redundancy

Through its proprietary online marketplace and global network of qualified buyers, Fuelled will value, catalogue, and market the Tocito Dome plant to operators, industrial companies, governments, and end users worldwide. As with all Fuelled mandates, prospective buyers will be provided with a fully transparent asset profile.

This mandate builds on a record number of large asset listings on the Fuelled platform, where the company is often selected for its global reach and technical team. Fuelled has catalogued over 2,000 listings this year which is a new record.

Interested parties can view the listing at https://www.fuelled.com/pkgs/tocito-dome-helium-plant or contact Fuelled directly.

About Fuelled

Fuelled (www.fuelled.com) is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 15,000 listings across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, and over 2,000 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The Calgary-based technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada five years in a row. Fuelled launched in 2013.

Media Contact:

Shreya Garg

shreya@fuelled.com