Keyera to Hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a Virtual Only Format

CALGARY – At Keyera, health and safety are core values. In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) (“Keyera”) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 , at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time ( 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time ).

The meeting will be conducted via a live audio webcast and will provide all shareholders an opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location. The meeting will be conducted online only; there will be no physical meeting venue to attend.

Details on how to participate in the meeting are included in Keyera’s Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular, which can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Keyera website at www.keyera.com. A Virtual AGM User Guide is also available at www.keyera.com under Calendar and Events.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact: Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations, Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations, E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.