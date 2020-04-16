BOE Report

Imperial to hold 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice president investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2020 First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, May 1, following the company’s first quarter earnings release. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial’s covering analysts.

Please click here [ https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u2opz5tf] to register for the live webcast. The webcast will be available for one year on the company’s website at www.imperialoil.ca/en-ca/company/investors.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada’s energy resources. As Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Contacts

Investor relations
(587) 476-4743

Media relations
(587) 476-7010

