TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings













AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that on May 19, 2020, Randy Neely (President and Chief Executive Officer), and Edward Ok (Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer), both persons discharging managerial responsibilities with the Corporation, had Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) vest.

On May 19, 2020, Randy Neely and Edward Ok had Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) vest. These were granted to each individual as part of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan in May 2017.

As per the PSU Plan, following the vesting date, the Company has 55 days to assess performance and to receive Board of Directors’ approval of the assessment. The Company settled all vested RSU and PSU PDMR and Director awards on June 23, 2020.

PDMR Position Type Quantity Previously Awarded Quantity Vested Vesting Price ($Cdn) Number Held Following Vesting Randy Neely President and Chief Executive Officer RSU 11,619 11,619 $0.68 0 PSU 738,605 69,728 $0.68 668,877 Edward Ok Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer RSU 8,532 8,532 $0.68 0 PSU 350,365 8,532 $0.68 341,833

Prior to Ross Clarkson’s retirement as CEO on December 1, 2018, he was a participant in the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and as such was the recipient of RSUs. On May 19, 2020 Ross Clarkson (Non-independent Director) had RSUs vest.

On May 19, 2020, Ross Clarkson had Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) vest. These were granted as part of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan in May 2017.

Director Type Quantity Previously Awarded Quantity Vested Vesting Price

($Cdn) Number Held Following Vesting Ross Clarkson RSU 21,870 21,870 $0.68 0 PSU 298,841 131,344 $0.68 167,497

The vested RSUs were granted in accordance with the Restricted Share Unit Plan.

The Company’s PSUs have a three-year performance period in which the Company’s total shareholder return (“TSR”) is measured against the TSR of the individual companies included in the performance peer group (“PPG”). The PPG was selected in May 2017 at the time of grant. As per the PSU Plan, depending on the Company’s relative TSR as compared to the TSR of the PPG constituents, the vesting of the 2017 PSU grant would be assessed a performance rating within a range of 0% to 200% of the original grant (inclusive of dividends). For the 2017 grant, the Company achieved a performance rating of 200%.

The PSUs were granted in accordance with the Performance Share Unit Plan of the Company. No shares will be issued upon exercise or vesting of any of the share units as the instruments are settled in cash. Total cash payable can be calculated by taking the total units vested multiplied by the performance rating of 200% multiplied by the Vesting Price. The Vesting Price is calculated as the 5-day volume weighted average share price of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the vesting date. The Vesting Price of the shares of the Company was calculated at Cdn $0.68.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Details of PDMR Name Randy Neely Edward Ok Reason for the notification Position / status President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Details of the issuer Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 Details of transaction Description of financial instrument Restricted Share Units Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSU Vesting of RSU d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 11,619 Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 8,532 Aggregated information: Price Volume Price: $0.68 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 11,619 RSUs Price: $0.68 Cdn per RSU

Volume: 8,532 RSUs f) Date of the transaction May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

Details of PDMR Name Ross Clarkson Reason for the notification Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 Details of transaction Description of financial instrument Restricted Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of RSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 21,870 Aggregated information: Price Volume Price: $0.68 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 21,870 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 19, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Details of PDMR Name Randy Neely Edward Ok Reason for the notification Position / status President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Initial notification Details of the issuer Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 Details of transaction Description of financial instrument Performance Share Units Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs Vesting of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 69,728 Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 8,532 Aggregated information: Price Volume Price: $0.68 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 69,728 PSUs Price: $2.38 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 8,532 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 19, 2020 May 19, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue Outside a trading venue

Details of PDMR Name Ross Clarkson Reason for the notification Position / status Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03 Details of transaction Description of financial instrument Performance Share Units b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of PSUs d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Cdn $0.68

Volume: 131,344 Aggregated information: Price Volume Price: $0.68 Cdn per PSU

Volume: 131,344 PSUs f) Date of the transaction May 19, 2020 g) Place of Transaction Outside a trading venue

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.