Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces declaration of quarterly common share and preferred share dividends













CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the quarter ending September 30, 2020:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend per Share Common Shares BIR $0.005 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A BIR.PR.A $0.523375 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C BIR.PR.C $0.4375

The dividends are payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2020.

All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and natural gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s common shares and cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.