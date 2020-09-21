Tallinn Energy provides $2.2 million senior credit facility to Calgary based junior energy company













Tallinn Capital Energy Corp. (“Tallinn”) is pleased to announce that it has provided a $2.2MM senior term loan to 2273271 Alberta Ltd. (“227AB”) for acquisition financing. 227AB is a junior oil and natural gas producer with operated facilities and assets in the greater Pembina area of west central Alberta.

Tallinn is a private energy lender, focusing on high quality junior oil and gas producers and service companies.

For further information, please visit www.tallinnenergy.com (403.850.3483) or contact Shari Sentner ssentner@tallinnenergy.com or Alex Jackson ajackson@tallinnenergy.com