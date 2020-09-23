Tidewater announces third quarter 2020 dividend













CALGARY, AB , Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: TWM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter 2020 of $0.01 per common share payable on or about October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020 . The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2020 . This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ).

About Tidewater Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain, including gas plants, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage and downstream facilities.

