BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 29 Intermediate Air Emissions Advisor Process Ecology Inc. Calgary
Sep. 29 Mobile Developer Brunel Calgary
Sep. 28 May 2021 – Communications/Public Relations Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 28 May 2021 – Supply Chain Management Student Opportunities TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 28 Project Engineer Brunel Saskatoon
Sep. 28 Planner / Scheduler Brunel Vancouver
Sep. 28 Security Clearance Administrator Brunel Vancouver
Sep. 25 Oil Battery Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Sep. 25 Relief Battery / Field Operator Roska DBO Dawson Creek
Sep. 25 Advanced SQL Developer Brunel Calgary
Sep. 25 Common Services Coordinator Brunel Sarnia
Sep. 24 Production Accounting Admin Roska DBO Fort St. John
Sep. 23 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 23 Logistics and Marketing Coordinator North American Helium Inc. Calgary
Sep. 23 Maintenance Planner Brunel North Vancouver
Sep. 22 Field Geotechnical Engineer – Contract Opportunity TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 22 Data Analyst Brunel Vancouver
OSY Rentals