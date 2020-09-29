New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 29
|Intermediate Air Emissions Advisor
|Process Ecology Inc.
|Calgary
|Sep. 29
|Mobile Developer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|May 2021 – Communications/Public Relations Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|May 2021 – Supply Chain Management Student Opportunities
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 28
|Project Engineer
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 28
|Planner / Scheduler
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Sep. 28
|Security Clearance Administrator
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Sep. 25
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Sep. 25
|Relief Battery / Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Dawson Creek
|Sep. 25
|Advanced SQL Developer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 25
|Common Services Coordinator
|Brunel
|Sarnia
|Sep. 24
|Production Accounting Admin
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 23
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Logistics and Marketing Coordinator
|North American Helium Inc.
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Maintenance Planner
|Brunel
|North Vancouver
|Sep. 22
|Field Geotechnical Engineer – Contract Opportunity
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|Data Analyst
|Brunel
|Vancouver