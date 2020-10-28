Discover a world of MBA opportunities online with Access MBA













Are you looking for the best way to grow your career as a business leader?

This online event gives you the opportunity to explore MBA programs from wherever you are located around the world. Our format and approach are based on 15 years of experience in the field. We are more than confident that you will benefit greatly from attending this event involving prospective Canadian applicants.

Get ready to meet leading international business schools online and have all your questions about your MBA journey answered on the go.

What to expect from this online event?

Receive a personalized profile evaluation by our expert MBA consultants

Meet with the admissions directors of prestigious business schools such as: Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, York University – Schulich School of Business, UBC, Queens University- Smith School of Business, Simon Fraser University – Beedie School of Business and many others!

Take part in the webinar " Career Success Insights " by MBA Alumni Hannah DiNardo, PwC, MBA'16 Haskayne School of Business and Allen MacKinnon, Greenlane Renewables, MBA'17 Beedie School of Business.

” by MBA Alumni Hannah DiNardo, PwC, MBA’16 Haskayne School of Business and Allen MacKinnon, Greenlane Renewables, MBA’17 Beedie School of Business. Access scholarships from over CAD 4 million in MBA funding opportunities

After the event there will be a raffle for free online course by GMAT Prep provider Manhattan Review

5% discount on GMAT services provided by GMAT Genius

Receive a $400 discount on any instructor-led GMAT or GRE course by The Princeton Review Canada

Free couching session for each event participant provided by Admit Canada

What makes the MBA degree valuable?

The MBA study format is designed for business leaders who are ready to develop their international managerial career or wish to move to a different industry. Employers value the business fundamentals, problem solving mindset, and adaptiveness that MBA participants acquire by the time they graduate.

Take the first step by discussing your preferences for business schools and programs directly with admissions directors.

The Access MBA online events are free of charge, but meeting slots are limited.

