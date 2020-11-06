Canada’s weekly rig count at 99













Canada averaged 99 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 46 per cent are drilling for natural gas, 51 per cent for oil, 1 per cent for potash, and 2 per cent other. Drilling activity by province is 58 in Alberta, 21 in Saskatchewan, 19 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 31 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 23 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 13 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 11 per cent, and Nabors Drilling with 10 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.