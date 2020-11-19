Leucrotta Announces Q3 2020 Financial and Operating Results













Calgary, Alberta – LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV: LXE) (“Leucrotta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

F INANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 ($000s, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Oil and natural gas sales 5,841 6,113 (4) 17,071 20,775 (18) Cash flow from operating activities 368 950 (61) 975 8,367 (88) Per share – basic and diluted – – – – 0.04 (100) Adjusted funds flow (1) 586 1,825 (68) 548 7,950 (93) Per share – basic and diluted – 0.01 (100) – 0.04 (100) Net (loss) earnings (2,525) (1,181) 114 (94,158) 611 (15,510) Per share – basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) – (0.47) – (100) Capital expenditures 647 2,841 (77) 13,321 10,837 23 Proceeds on sale of properties and equipment (2) – 1,625 (100) 8,206 4,767 72 Working capital (deficiency) (4,421) 2,153 (305) Common shares outstanding (000s) Weighted average – basic 200,525 200,525 – 200,525 200,525 – Weighted average – diluted 200,525 200,525 – 200,525 200,710 (-) End of period – basic 200,525 200,525 – End of period – fully diluted 218,527 226,646 (4)



OPERATING RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Daily production Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 790 829 (5) 926 838 11 Natural gas (mcf/d) 13,739 13,414 2 14,036 13,669 3 Oil equivalent (boe/d) 3,080 3,065 – 3,266 3,116 5 Revenue Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 38.21 47.81 (20) 31.81 51.96 (39) Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.42 2.00 21 2.34 2.38 (2) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 20.62 21.68 (5) 19.08 24.42 (22) Royalties Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 1.93 – 100 1.49 – 100 Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.06 – 100 0.05 – 100 Oil equivalent ($/boe) 0.76 – 100 0.63 – 100 Net operating expenses (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 10.19 8.55 19 9.87 8.31 19 Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.04 0.88 18 0.99 0.86 15 Oil equivalent ($/boe) 7.24 6.17 17 7.05 6.01 17 Net transportation and marketing expenses (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 0.32 1.23 (74) 0.84 1.33 (37) Natural gas ($/mcf) (3) 1.45 1.07 36 1.56 1.01 54 Oil equivalent ($/boe) 6.53 4.99 31 6.95 4.79 45 Operating netback (2) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 25.77 38.03 (32) 19.61 42.32 (54) Natural gas ($/mcf) (0.13) 0.05 (360) (0.26) 0.51 (151) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 6.09 10.52 (42) 4.45 13.62 (67) Depletion and depreciation ($/boe) (10.08) (9.69) 4 (8.82) (9.53) (7) Asset impairment ($/boe) – – – (98.22) – 100 General and administrative expenses ($/boe) (3.94) (3.88) 2 (3.77) (4.16) (9) Share based compensation ($/boe) (0.64) (0.34) 88 (0.31) (0.61) (49) Gain (loss) on sale of equipment ($/boe) – (0.41) (100) 1.68 1.69 (1) Finance expense ($/boe) (0.33) (0.40) (18) (0.25) (0.33) (24) Finance income ($/boe) – 0.03 (100) – 0.03 (100) Net (loss) earnings ($/boe) (8.90) (4.17) 113 (105.24) 0.71 (14,923)



(3) Includes $0.35/mcf and $0.44/mcf of unutilized firm transportation expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Leucrotta’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which are available for review at www.sedar.com.

PRESIDENT’S MESSAGE

In Q3 2020, Leucrotta’s capital spending continued to be minimal in order to maintain low debt levels during uncertain times. Leucrotta will continue to minimize capital expenditures and reduce debt throughout the remainder of the year. Production decreased to 3,080 boe/d in Q3 2020 as flush production came off at Two Rivers, in addition to Two Rivers being shut-in during September for a third party turn-around. Q3 2020 returned to positive cash flow despite low gas prices in Chicago and significant costs of unutilized transportation.

In Q4 2020, Leucrotta mitigated its remaining twelve months of unutilized transportation for a loss of $2.2 million and signed a new bank credit facility that totals $12 million providing Leucrotta with sufficient credit. With commodity prices continuing to increase, Leucrotta will be able to further reduce debt in 2021.

Leucrotta is working on several initiatives to help accelerate the development of its large Montney resource base in 2021 and we look forward to reporting on further business developments in the near future.

FREQUENTLY RECURRING TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring industry terms in this news release: “bbls” refers to barrels, “mcf” refers to thousand cubic feet, and “boe” refers to barrel of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in this news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release refers to certain financial measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or “GAAP”). This news release contains the terms “adjusted funds flow”, “adjusted funds flow per share”, “operating netback”, “net operating expenses”, and “net transportation and marketing expenses” which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The Company uses these measures to help evaluate its performance.

Management considers adjusted funds flow to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow is a non-GAAP measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. The Company also presents adjusted funds flow per share whereby amounts per share are calculated using weighted average shares outstanding, consistent with the calculation of net earnings (loss) per share. Adjusted funds flow is reconciled from cash flow from operating activities under the heading “Cash Flow from Operating Activities and Adjusted Funds Flow” in the Company’s MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback, which is calculated as average unit sales price less royalties, net operating expenses, and net transportation and marketing expenses, represents the cash margin for every barrel of oil equivalent sold. Operating netback per boe is reconciled to net earnings (loss) per boe under the heading “Operating Netback”.

Net operating expenses is calculated as operating expenses less processing revenues. Management uses net operating expenses to determine the current periods’ cash cost of operating expenses less processing revenue and net operating expenses per boe is used to measure operating efficiency on a comparative basis. The measure approximates the Company’s operating expenses relative to its produced volumes by excluding third party operating costs.

Net transportation and marketing expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less marketing revenues. Management uses net transportation and marketing expenses to determine the current periods’ cash cost of transportation expenses less marketing revenue and net transportation and marketing expenses per boe is used to measure transportation efficiency on a comparative basis as well as the Company’s ability to mitigate the cost of excess committed capacity.