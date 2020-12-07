Volunteering Opportunity: Geoscience BC Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Committee













Geoscience BC is seeking volunteers to join our Oil & Gas Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), a group of experts that identifies, plans, develops, and reviews our independent, relevant, and public oil and gas related earth science research in British Columbia.

Geoscience BC’s Minerals, Oil & Gas and Geothermal TACs are an essential part of our agile and innovative organization. They generate, solicit, review and recommend proposals for Board approval and their expertise is vital to the success of our research.

We plan to welcome up to three new members to the Oil & Gas TAC, which currently has nine members. This will add to the committee’s knowledge of geoscience and oil and gas development in BC, and expand its field of expertise.

New Oil & Gas TAC members will be part of our valuable network of expert volunteers with decades of varied experience. Find out more about how to get involved at https://bit.ly/2HzE6DK