Cenovus and Husky announce Court of Queen’s Bench approval of proposed business combination

About Cenovus

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

About Husky

Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. The Company operates in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region with two business segments. The Integrated Corridor includes bitumen from thermal projects in the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, along with the Tucker Thermal Project and the Sunrise Energy Project in Alberta, with production integrated into Husky’s downstream operations, which includes upgrading, refining and marketing of refined petroleum products. The Offshore business includes crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and liquids production offshore China and Indonesia. For more information, visit huskyenergy.com.

