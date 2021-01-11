Inter Pipeline announces January 2021 cash dividend

CALGARY, AB – Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“Inter Pipeline”) (TSX: IPL) announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for January 2021. This dividend will be paid on or about February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2021. This dividend is designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.
Since inception, Inter Pipeline has distributed approximately $6.2 billion in cash payments to investors. Inter Pipeline’s objective is to provide investors with sustainable monthly cash dividends, with dividend growth upside tied to the development of Inter Pipeline’s portfolio of growth projects.
About Inter Pipeline Ltd.
Inter Pipeline is a major petroleum transportation and natural gas liquids processing business based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Inter Pipeline owns and operates energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and is building the Heartland Petrochemical Complex — Canada’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility. Inter Pipeline is a member of the S&P/TSX 60 Index and its common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPL. www.interpipeline.com