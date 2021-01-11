Vertex Resource Group Ltd. appoints new Vice President of Engineering













Sherwood Park, Alberta (TSXV:VTX) – Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (“Vertex” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Tom Bratrud, P.Eng to the position of Vice President Engineering. Mr. Bratrud has 29 years of multisectoral EPCM experience with public and private companies, including his role as Senior Vice President of Oil and Gas with WSP Canada. He is a Professional Engineer and active member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Vertex is pleased with the addition of Mr. Bratrud to the consulting team and believes his background and experience will greatly assist Vertex in furthering its five-year strategic growth plan; including the continued integration and sustainable growth of Vertex’s engineering expertise. Near term, Mr. Bratrud will support and lead key initiatives around emission management, renewable energy, abandonment, and facility decommissioning. As a leading Environment and Industrial service company, this addition positions Vertex through its consulting division to provide stronger and more wholistic expert advisory services to our wide array of customers and industry sectors.

ABOUT VERTEX

Vertes is a leading North American provider of environmental services. Headquartered in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Vertex provides services to help clients achieve their developmental and operational goals. From initial site selection, consultation and regulatory approval, through construction, operation and maintenance, to conclusion and environmental cleanup, Vertex provides a wide array of services to customers operating in industries such as energy, mining, utilities, private development, public infrastructure, construction, telecommunications, forestry, agriculture and government.

Vertex operates throughout Canada and in select locations in the United States.

For further information please contact:

Terry Stephenson, CEO, or Paul Blenkhorn, VP Consulting at 780-464-3295

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.