Don’t forget to sign up for OSY Rentals’ hockey pool!

Free hockey draft put on by OSY Rentals, Rival Hydrovac, and BOE Report. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, January 13th at 5:00pm MST.
- Takes less than 2 minutes to complete
- No need of hockey knowledge (pick one player from a box grouped with players of the same level)
- Weekly prizes for the winner and loser
- Random weekly prizes
- Grand Prize TBA (last pool was flights and hotels to any NHL playoff game)
More information on OSYRentals.com
Any questions please contact Greg Cairns at greg@osyrentals.com