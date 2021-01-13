Don’t forget to sign up for OSY Rentals’ hockey pool!













Free hockey draft put on by OSY Rentals, Rival Hydrovac, and BOE Report. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, January 13th at 5:00pm MST.

Takes less than 2 minutes to complete

No need of hockey knowledge (pick one player from a box grouped with players of the same level)

Weekly prizes for the winner and loser

Random weekly prizes

Grand Prize TBA (last pool was flights and hotels to any NHL playoff game)

More information on OSYRentals.com

Any questions please contact Greg Cairns at greg@osyrentals.com