CAODC extremely disappointed with Biden Keystone XL decision













The Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (CAODC) is extremely disappointed with President Biden’s decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline’s presidential permit retroactively. The Association supports Premier Kenney’s call for an immediate response from the federal government.

“The federal government responded when the previous administration decided to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and apply punitive tariffs on our steel and aluminum products. The government then called for a ‘Team Canada’ approach and united all provincial leaders to work together in the national interest,” notes CAODC CEO, Mark A. Scholz.

“Oil and gas is by far Canada’s largest export and most important job creator. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden eliminated thousands of jobs at a time when they are so desperately needed. The Association respectfully calls on the federal government to respond with the same urgency and commitment as it did when other Canadian strategic interests were impacted. We need the same ‘Team Canada’ that fought for workers in our manufacturing sector to fight for the hard-working women and men in our energy sector,” says Scholz.

“The Prime Minister should explain the importance of our shared energy security interests to President Biden on his call tomorrow. The rejection of Keystone XL will only make the US more dependent on hostile foreign countries such as Iran,” says Scholz.

“Secondly, we call on the Prime Minister to work with the provinces to develop a comprehensive energy strategy that includes the construction of new domestic pipelines to ensure supply security for Canadians. The state of Michigan’s efforts to shut down Enbridge Line 5, a vital energy supply to Ontario and Quebec, is alarming and a wake-up call to all Canadians. We need a Canadian energy policy that works to protect our strategic interests, supports jobs for Canadians, and promotes economic prosperity in every corner of the country,” says Scholz.