Gibson Energy confirms 2020 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release date and provides conference call & webcast details













CALGARY, Alberta – Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results on Monday, February 22, 2021 after the close of North American markets. The 2020 fourth quarter and year-end management’s discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company’s website at www.gibsonenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results at 7 a.m. MST (9 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

The conference call dial-in numbers are:

478-219-0003 / 844-358-6759

Participant Pass Code: 1694776

This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/zztgproi

The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL. Additionally, a digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion until March 3, 2021, using the following dial-in numbers:

404-537-3406 / 855-859-2056

Participant Pass Code: 1694776