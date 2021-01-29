Canada’s weekly rig count up to 184













Canada averaged 184 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 106 are drilling for oil, 72 are drilling for natural gas, and 6 for other. Drilling activity by province is 124 in Alberta, 35 in Saskatchewan, 14 in British Columbia, 3 in Manitoba, and 8 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 29 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 18 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 9 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 9 per cent, and Horizon Drilling with 8 per cent.

